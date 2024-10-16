Doncaster man banned from entering city centre jailed after repeatedly breaching terms of CBO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster man who repeatedly breached the terms of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prevented him from entering Doncaster city centre has been jailed.

Jamie Izzett pleaded guilty to eight breaches of his CBO after officers collated an extensive amount of CCTV footage which showed him breaking the terms of the order.

Izzett, who is 47, was caught on CCTV near Doncaster train station, Frenchgate Interchange, Trafford Way and St Sepulchre Gate, despite the fact that his CBO prevents him from being in these areas.

He was also spotted urinating in a bush, which was a breach of the order relating to acts of anti-social behaviour.

Izzett, of no fixed abode, was handed a CBO in 2022 following a conviction for drug offences, threatening behaviour, begging, assault of emergency workers, criminal damage failing to comply with a community protection notice.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (9 October) where he was sentenced to nine weeks in prison for multiple breaches of the order.

PC Gwyn Howroyd, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "CBOs are obtained on conviction for prolific offenders who engage in repeated anti-social behaviour and low-level crime.

"Izzett's CBO prevented him from entering a specific area of Doncaster city centre, but in spite of this, he continued to break the rules and enter the area, resulting in a prison sentence being handed to him in court.

"We strictly monitor offenders who are subject to CBOs and I hope this sends out a clear warning message that if you break the terms of these orders, you will be caught and you will be punished."

Izzett's CBO, which also prevents him from asking members of the public in Doncaster city centre for money or goods, will remain in place until 11 January 2025.

South Yorkshire Police are working alongside City of Doncaster Council to help make Doncaster city centre safer.

The Safer City initiative will see police continue to work in conjunction with the council to improve safety in the area, with both organisations enforcing the rules of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in order to combat crime and anti-social behaviour in the city centre.