Doncaster man appears in court on multiple driving and drug charges

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Nov 2024, 15:44 GMT
A Doncaster man accused of driving and drugs offence has appeared in court after being arrested and charged in Moorends.

Henry Gaskin, 29, of Lands End Road, Thorne, was arrested last week and has been charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle dangerously, criminal damage to property and possession of a Class B drug.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on November 7 and has been remanded in custody before his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 6 December.

