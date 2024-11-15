Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster man accused of driving and drugs offence has appeared in court after being arrested and charged in Moorends.

Henry Gaskin, 29, of Lands End Road, Thorne, was arrested last week and has been charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle dangerously, criminal damage to property and possession of a Class B drug.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on November 7 and has been remanded in custody before his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 6 December.