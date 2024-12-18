Doncaster man appears in court after being charged with threats to destroy property and assault

A 36-year-old Doncaster man has been charged with a multitude of offences after being accused of assault and criminally damaging property.

James Hodges, of Haydn Griffiths Way, was arrested by an officer on December 9 and has since been charged with threats to destroy property, vehicle interference, criminal damage to property, assault by beating, affray and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Hodges made his first appearance before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (11 December) and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 15 January 2025.

