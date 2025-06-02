Doncaster man and former police officer on trial over sexual assault
A former police officer from Doncaster has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
Lee Meadows, a former firearms officer with North Yorkshire Police, has denied a single charge of sexual assault and his trial begun this morning at Bradford Crown Court.
Meadows, 45, of Herringbone Drive, Bessacarr, is accused of assaulting the woman on 25 September 2020.
He was working for NYP at the time of the incident but has now left the force.
The trial continues.