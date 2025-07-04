Doncaster man and former police officer found not guilty of sexual assault
A former police officer from Doncaster has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman almost five years ago.
Lee Meadows, 45, was alleged to have assaulted the woman by putting his arms around her and thrusting himself against her as she walked ahead of him on 25 September 2020.
He was found not guilty following a trial at Bradford Crown Court.
Mr Meadows, of Herringbone Drive, Bessacarr, had previously worked as a firearms officer for North Yorkshire Police but has since left the force.