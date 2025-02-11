Doncaster man, 26, charged with burglary offences and breaching a restraining order

A Doncaster man, aged 26, has been charged with burglary offences and breaching a restraining order.

At 7.47am on Saturday, February 8, police responded to reports of a robbery in progress at Lobella Crescent in Doncaster.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and breach of a restraining order.

He has been charged with the above offences and attended Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday 10 February.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 10 March.