Doncaster healthcare worker jailed for misconduct after Prison Anti-Corruption Unit investigation.

A Doncaster healthcare worker who used a false name and a fraudulent phone line to communicate with a prison inmate she was in a relationship with has been jailed.

Nomthandazo Sibanda was working as a pharmacy support worker at HMP Doncaster, having been employed by an external healthcare provider. An investigation into her by detectives within the Prison Anti-Corruption Unit began in August 2024 following concerns raised about her starting an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the prison.

Recorded telephone conversations between the pair were analysed and confirmed their relationship, with Sibanda arrested in September 2024.

Her vehicle and home were searched, leading to the discovery of a mobile phone which she had used to ring the inmate.

A thorough search of her home uncovered numerous boxes of medication. Some of these boxes had prisoners' names on them, and it was soon confirmed they had been stolen from the pharmacy during her course of employment.

Investigating officer Tayla Waller, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Sibanda exploited her position as an employee in a public office to form a clandestine relationship with a serving prisoner before creating a false identity to speak with him and steal medication.

"She went to desperate efforts to try and conceal her identity, but she was soon rumbled following an investigation in which we worked closely with the prison service.

"Thankfully, improper relationships between prison staff and inmates are rare and the majority of employees in our prisons carry out their roles to the highest standards and levels of service.

"We are grateful to staff at HMP Doncaster for supporting the Prison Anti-Corruption Unit in our investigation into Sibanda and I hope this sends an immediate warning to anyone thinking of committing similar crimes.

"Staff in these roles are rightly held to a high level of scrutiny and expectation, and we will take action against anyone abusing their positions and carrying out misconduct in a public office."

John Hewitson, Serco Prison Director at HMP Doncaster, said: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from everyone who works at the prison, including those from our many partners who provide critical support.”

Sibanda, 24, of Sussex Street, Balby, pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office and theft by an employee. She was sentenced to eight months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 9 January).

The judge ordered that two charges related to possession of a Class C drug and conveying a prohibited article out of a prison were to remain on file.