Doncaster footballer appears in court charged with harassing ex-girlfriend
Ex-Bradford City player Leon Osborne pleaded guilty to harassment and theft when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.
The Doncaster-born player is now assistant manager and coach at Maltby Main.
The court heard how between September 2023 and April 2024, he followed his ex-partner and sent unwanted communications electronically and also stole items including a Pandora necklace and an iPhone.
Osborne, of Bessacarr, was released on bail and will be sentenced in September.
Earlier this year, he was reported missing, sparking an appeal from friends.
The 35-year-old winger began his career at Bradford also playing for Southport, Harrogate Town, Stalybridge Celtic, Buxton, Goole, Frickley Athletic, Matlock, Rainworth Miners Welfare, Farsley Celtic, Long Eaton United, Bradford Park Avenue. Brighouse Town, Hyde United, Scarborough Athletic, Ossett Albion, Pickering Town, Rossington Main, Armthorpe Welfare, Maltby Main, Ossett United and Pontefract Collieries during a lengthy career in non-league.