Doncaster ex-prison officer jailed after she had a relationship with inmate at HMP Lindholme

A Doncaster woman who committed misconduct in public office by getting into a relationship with a serving inmate at the prison where she worked has been sentenced.

Morgan Farr Varney began a physical and romantic relationship with an inmate at HMP Lindholme while she was employed as a prison officer.

After joining as a prison officer in April 2022, Farr Varney entered a training program involving anti-corruption as well as input on conditioning from inmates and how to spot it.

However, CCTV evidence recovered as part of an investigation by our Prison Anti-Corruption Unit showed Farr Varney entering a cupboard with an inmate at HMP Lindholme during her course of employment and loitering with him on a wing.

A search of the inmate's cell led to the recovery of love letters, with officers finding letters of a similar nature during a search of Farr Varney's bedroom.

Farr Varney was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in January 2023. She was interviewed by officers where she admitted that she had "proper fell in love with him" and expressed concerns that she had "f****d" her life up.

After being released on bail, Farr Varney resigned from her role at HMP Lindholme, with the inmate transferred to another prison.

However, their relationship continued, with officers recovering more photographs of Farr Varney from the inmate at HMP Wealstun.

Farr Varney, aged 24, of West Avenue, Stainforth, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office at Sheffield Crown Court on 16 April 2024.

She was remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at the same court on Friday (9 May) during which she was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Detective Constable Scott Jarvis, who is part of our Prison Anti-Corruption Unit and was the officer in charge of this case, said: “We take any reports of improper relationships between prison staff and inmates incredibly seriously and conduct thorough investigations to ensure those who are guilty of these offences are brought to justice.

"These types of relationships are thankfully rare, but when they do happen, they threaten to undermine the reputation of the prison service and other hard-working prison officers who abide by the rules and regulations attached to the job.

"Staff at HMPPS Counter Corruption Unit supported us throughout our investigation and I want to thank them for their cooperation.

"I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to any prison officers thinking of committing similar offences that if you engage in this type of criminality, you will be investigated by police and you will be brought to justice."