Doncaster drug supply lines disrupted as four dealers jailed for over a decade on crack and cocaine charges

Detectives investigating networks of drug lines in Doncaster as part of a covert operation have secured four more prison sentences after catching multiple dealers supplying harmful and illegal Class A substances.

Drug-dealing couple Shakita Maximillian and Luke Mickevicius were caught working for the Jay Line after supplying cocaine and crack cocaine, with the pair jailed last week.

Gavin Robson and Stewart Walker were also imprisoned after supplying drugs for the Gav Line, with both lines operating in and around Doncaster city centre.

Their sentences form part of Operation Dream Alpha - a covert operation targeting Doncaster drug dealers and dismantling county lines networks operating across the city and the wider South Yorkshire area.

Jailed: The four dealers behind bars are (clockwise from top left) Shakita Maximillian, Gavin Robson, Luke Mickevicius, and Stewart Walker.

Footage captured from the quartet's illicit deals were examined and cross-referenced by detectives working on Dream Alpha, who were then able to positively identify Maximillian, Mickevicius, Robson and Walker.

All four were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday 6 February:

Shakita Maximillian, 27, of no fixed abode - jailed for two-and-a-half years for supplying cocaine, supplying crack cocaine and failing to surrender to court bail.

Luke Mickevicius, 29, of HMP Humber - jailed for two years and two months for supplying cocaine, supplying crack cocaine and failing to surrender to court bail.

Gavin Robson, 34, of no fixed abode - jailed for two years and nine months for five counts of supplying Class A drugs and using threatening or abusive words with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

Stewart Walker, 35, of no fixed abode - jailed for 148 weeks for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, theft from a shop and theft of a motor vehicle.

The four were sentenced to over 10 years in prison after admitting drug dealing offences, bringing the total number of prison sentences handed out as part of Dream Alpha to a new landmark of over 150 years.

Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith said: "To secure over 150 years of prison sentences with over 60 people sentenced so far is testament to the dedication, professionalism and perseverance of everyone involved in Operation Dream Alpha.

"Doncaster's illicit drug markets are driven by people involved in organised crime groups (OCGs). What may seem like a simple and innocuous street deal, goes way beyond that and feeds into violence and wider criminality which spreads fear and terror in our local communities.

"Through imprisoning Maximillian, Mickevicius, Robson and Walker, we've managed to cut out four drug dealers working across two city centre drug lines and only by dismantling these drug networks can we disrupt the activities of OCGs in Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

"More defendants are set to be sentenced in the coming weeks and months and I want to reassure the public that we are not resting on our laurels and we are continuing to take action against those suspected of drug offences in Doncaster."

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please report it on 101 or online through the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Some people may wish to report this type of information anonymously. If so, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure and anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.