Doncaster drug dealing duo jailed after crack cocaine sting

A pair of Doncaster drug dealers have been jailed after a covert operation caught them supplying crack cocaine.

Morgan Cutts, 25, and Damien Hunt, 39, and were both investigated for supplying Class A drugs on a ‘ring and bring’ basis.

Officers investigating illicit networks of drug dealers in the city as part of the covert Operation Dream Alpha secured prison sentences against the pair as part of a city-wide crackdown on the supply of harmful drugs.

The pair, who dealt drugs for the D Line, have been jailed after admitting multiple drug supply offences.

Damien Hunt and Morgan Cutts have been jailed for supplying crack cocaine in Doncaster.

The pair were both on licence at the time of their offending having just been released from prison and their stays in prison have since been extended as they were sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple counts of supplying crack cocaine.

Cutts, who was caught admitting that he had just left jail and didn’t want to go back inside, was jailed for two years and four months on Wednesday (26 March).

It comes after he pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying crack cocaine, one count of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and failing to surrender to court bail.

Hunt was jailed for a year and a half last Friday (21 March) after admitting three counts of supplying crack cocaine, with both sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

PC Lee Ashworth, who is part of the Operation Dream Alpha team, said: “The use and supply of illegal drugs has a huge detrimental impact on our local communities.

“It goes far beyond the simple street deal with these illicit drug markets often funding organised crime groups who are responsible for horrific acts of violence that we have seen in our neighbourhoods in South Yorkshire.

“By cutting out their supplies and bringing the dealers working on these drug lines to justice, we have been able to severely limit the influence of these organised crime gangs, which in turns creates safer communities in Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire area.

“Operation Dream Alpha has already had a significant impact in rooting out drug supply networks in Doncaster and to secure more prison sentences shows just how seriously we take this matter and how determined we are to continue disrupting drug supply lines in the borough.

“A lot of these dealers thought they were untouchable but that couldn’t have been further from the truth and I hope these results send out a clear message that if you try to make money through selling drugs or other criminal means, the police and justice will catch up with you in the end.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please report it to police on 101 or online through the SYP website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

The spokesperson added: “We understand some people may wish to report this type of information anonymously. If so, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure and anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org where you can report information in confidence.”