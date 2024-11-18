Doncaster drug dealers jailed after they were caught supplying heroin and cocaine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers investigating drug dealers in Doncaster as part of Operation Dream Alpha have secured jail terms for two offenders who were caught supplying Class A drugs on multiple occasions.

Eric Midende and Tom Janicek, both 26, have been jailed after supplying cocaine and heroin as part of the 'ring and bring' Ely line.

Intelligence and evidence gathered about their activities led to them being linked to a series of drug deals in the city, with the pair arrested in October 2023.

Midende was charged with three counts of supplying Class A drugs, Janicek charged with five counts of the same offence.

Eric Midende (left) and Tom Janicek (right).

Faced with a significant amount of evidence detailing their activities, the pair had no choice but to plead guilty, with both sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on November 8.

Midende, of St Catherine's Avenue, Balby, was jailed for four years, Janicek, of Hexthorpe Road, handed a prison sentence of two years and nine months.

Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith said: "The use and supply of harmful illegal drugs has absolutely no place in Doncaster and we are pleased that more custodial sentences are being handed out as part of this operation.

"Drug dealing is linked to organised crime groups who have used violence or threats of violence to assert control in areas of Doncaster.

"Cutting out their suppliers severely disrupts their activities and limits this influence, and we are pleased that Midende and Janicek are now beyond bars as punishment for their criminality."

If you are worried about drug-related crime call 101, or visit

You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.