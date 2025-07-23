Doncaster drug dealer selling crack cocaine and heroin from Kinder Egg containers

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested during an operation targeting the illegal supply and use of harmful and illegal drugs on a Doncaster estate.

Following reports of drug use and drug dealing on the St James Estate in Balby, a day of activity utilising a mixture of overt and covert tactics was devised.

With the assistance of City of Doncaster Council and St Leger Homes, the operation was carried out last Thursday (17 July).

During plain-clothed patrols, two officers were alerted to the behaviour of a man acting suspiciously in the area.

A stop and search by two patrolling officers recovered a quantity of harmful drugs.

They carried out a stop and search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, resulting in the discovery of two Kinder Eggs containing a white rock substance and brown powder, suspected to be crack cocaine and heroin.

He was also found in possession of £170 in cash.

The man was arrested and has since been charged with four drug-related offences.

A prolific shoplifter also found himself back behind bars after being arrested during the operation.

Daryl Coleman, of College Road, Doncaster, stole four video doorbells from a store last Thursday morning, with the 27-year-old arrested by officers less than an hour after the reported theft.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court the following day (18 July) charged with the offence of theft and was jailed for 28 days.

The operation also saw two people reported on summons for alleged drug offences, with five stop and searches in total and one vehicle seized for having no insurance.

Explaining more about the importance of the operation is Doncaster Central NPT Sergeant Steve Roberts: "I want to thank everybody on this estate who has raised concerns about drug dealing as your intelligence helps us to best shape our policing response and take appropriate action.

"We gathered even more intelligence as a result of this targeted activity, with operations like this supporting the work we do all year round to fight crime and protect our communities.

"Although we are increasingly becoming more visible in the city centre and surrounding areas as part of the Safer City initiative, we recognise the importance of using a range of tactics.

"Through plain-clothed patrols, we were able to retain an element of surprise in arresting a suspected drug dealer and we will continue to use this and other tactics to tackle this issue.

"No one wants to see drug dealing in their communities. It ruins lives and the money generated from it feeds into the activities of organised crime groups.

"If you see something suspicious in your area, make sure you report it to us so we can take action and get more drugs off our streets for good."

If you are concerned about drug dealing or the use of drugs in your area, please report your concerns on 101 or via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.

If you want to report information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org. It is a free, confidential service and if you use it, your details will not be shared with us.