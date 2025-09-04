Doncaster drug dealer convicted after police found him with crack cocaine, heroin, diazepam and pepper spray

Neighbourhood officers carrying out proactive intelligence-based patrols in the centre of Doncaster interrupted a drug deal and arrested the culprit who has since pleaded guilty to multiple drug offences in court.

Officers for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were on patrol in an area of Wheatley where they had received a high number of intelligence reports regarding drug supply.

During this patrol, Joel Sanderson alerted their suspicions and after being told to stop, he instead reacted to the presence of officers and attempted to flee the scene.

He was quickly detained and subjected to a stop and search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, leading to officers recovering crack cocaine, heroin and a weapon in the form of pepper spray.

Joel Sanderson was arrested by officers during their routine patrols.

Sanderson, of Shady Side, Hexthorpe, was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin and diazepam as well as possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to all offences at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on September 1 and has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on 22 September.

Doncaster Central NPT Sergeant Steve Roberts said: "The information and intelligence you provide us helps to shape our policing response, and as shown in this case, we take every report seriously and will take action.

"We will use the powers at our disposal to search those we deem to be in possession of drugs and every time we are able to seize them, we are disrupting the supply chain, with the sale of harmful drugs often funding the activities of violent and lawless organised crime groups.

"As a neighbourhood policing team, we regularly patrol the streets of the centre of Doncaster to protect our communities and keep you safe, and I would urge you to keep reporting any concerns they have to us so we can put more drug dealers before the courts."

*Another Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with several drug offences and possession of criminal property after being arrested last week by a Doncaster Central NPT officer.

Jay Crooks, aged 38, of Carr View Avenue, Doncaster, was arrested and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (29 August) charged with nine counts of possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, cannabis, cannabinoid receptor agonists and 1-benzylpiperazine, as well as two counts of possession criminal property.

Crooks has been remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 September.