Doncaster drink driver spotted speeding on major road before colliding with barrier appears in court
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday night (August 16) at 10.38pm, police responded to a vehicle driving at speed on Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster.
Before a pursuit commenced, the vehicle, a red Ford Mustang, collided with a barrier in the road.
Adrian Bargh, aged 43, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.
He has been released on bail until his next court appearance at Doncaster Magistrates' court on 9 September.