Doncaster drink driver spotted speeding on major road before colliding with barrier appears in court

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 19th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
On Friday night (August 16) at 10.38pm, police responded to a vehicle driving at speed on Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster.

Before a pursuit commenced, the vehicle, a red Ford Mustang, collided with a barrier in the road.

Adrian Bargh, aged 43, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

He has been released on bail until his next court appearance at Doncaster Magistrates' court on 9 September.