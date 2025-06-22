Doncaster crack cocaine and heroin dealers sentenced after covert Operation Dream Alpha police investigation.

Three drug dealers who were caught selling crack cocaine and heroin in Doncaster have been sentenced following a lengthy covert investigation.

Atumre Price-Ricketts, Ty Cookson and Alan Cooper all worked as runners for the 'ring and bring' Tyler Line, which operated primarily in the Balby area of the city.

The trio sold the drugs in return for cash, with their crimes uncovered as part of Operation Dream Alpha, which has resulted in over 50 drug dealers being jailed for a combined total of over 165 years.

PC Lee Ashworth, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "These drug lines are often linked to organised crime groups who are responsible for spreading violence and fear among our local communities.

"The drug dealers we have caught as part of Operation Dream Alpha have showed absolutely no regard for the lives they have potentially ruined through dealing these harmful substances and we will continue to find the suppliers of these drugs and bring them before the courts."

All three appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, June 20, for sentencing after admitting supplying crack cocaine, with Price-Ricketts, aged 23, of Hoe Street, Walthamstow, also sentenced for supplying heroin.

He was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years, with Cookson, aged 23, of Armitage Road, Balby, handed an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Cooper, aged 45, of Gaunt Way, Sheffield was given a 20-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

If you are aware of drug dealing please infor the police on 101.