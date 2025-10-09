Doncaster bareknuckle boxer Brett May to appear in court on blackmail charge

A bareknuckle boxer from Doncaster has been remanded in custody and is set to appear in court after being charged with blackmail.

Brett May was arrested by North Yorkshire Police last month following an investigation, a force spokesperson said.

In a brief statement, NYP said: “On 29 September 2025, North Yorkshire Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Doncaster in connection with an ongoing investigation in the Selby area.

“The arrested man was subsequently charged with blackmail and was remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates Court on 1 October where he was remanded in custody to appear at York Crown Court on 20 October.”