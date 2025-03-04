Disqualified Doncaster driver jailed for driving whilst in possession of a weapon and drugs.

A Doncaster man who was caught driving with a weapon, despite being previously banned from driving till 2030, has been jailed.

On 29 January 2025, officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team were made aware of a silver Volkswagen Caddy on cloned plates in the Armthorpe area.

Shortly after the report, officers located the vehicle and saw a man leave the car. When questioned, he provided false details and was uncooperative.

He was eventually identified as Marcin Foksinski and it was established the 41-year-old was disqualified from driving until 2030.

The car was also registered to a different person and had no insurance – leading to his arrest. A bag containing a police baton and cannabis was also found in the vehicle.

Foksinski, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, driving whilst disqualified, using a vehicle on a road without insurance and possessing cannabis. Doncaster magistrates jailed Foksinski for 20 weeks.