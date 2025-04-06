Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A disqualified and uninsured driver risked the lives of other innocent road users and pedestrians as he sped dangerously through streets and roads in Doncaster before jumping out of his vehicle while it was still moving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhys Clarke ignored police requests to pull over after he was caught travelling at speeds of around 60mph in a 20mph zone in the Rossington area of the city.

Officers illuminated their sirens in front of Clarke's Audi in an attempt to stop him, but when he refused, a pursuit ensued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke's desperate attempt to get away from officers saw him continue to drive over the 20mph speed limit before turning a blind 90-degree corner at 40mph with no hesitation or consideration for oncoming traffic.

Rhys Clarke.

With the net closing in on him, Clarke then got out of the Audi while it was still moving and attempted to flee on foot. However, he was soon detained by one of the pursuing officers, with the 23-year-old jailed last week.

Clarke's sentencing comes at the same time as the launch of the national Fatal Four operation, which South Yorkshire Police as a force are supporting.

The month of action supports the daily work of the roads policing officers in helping to raise further awareness of road safety, with a focus on 'intercepting criminality on the roads'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: "Those involved in criminality will risk their lives to evade police, and our officers are highly skilled and experienced to bring them to a halt and ensure the safety of our communities.

"Research tells us that those who drive with no insurance are more likely to take risks.

“On average we seize nine uninsured cars from the roads of South Yorkshire a day. Some people see driving uninsured as a victimless crime, but everyone feels the consequences.

“Uninsured drivers are more likely to cause death on our roads, which ripples through our communities. Please do your part and help us create safer roads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Tom Palmer, who was the officer in charge of the case against Clarke, said: "Clarke's driving was absolutely reckless, and he is fortunate that no one was harmed as a result of his dangerous driving.

"Officers carefully pursued Clarke after he ignored our requests to stop and used their experience and skill to follow him until he decamped from his vehicle and they were able to arrest him.

"Dangerous drivers have no place in South Yorkshire and we will pursue anyone who alerts our suspicions and is deemed to be a danger to pedestrians and other road users."

Clarke, of Wright Wilson Street, Retford, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday (27 March) after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, using a vehicle without insurance, driving while disqualified and possession with intent to supply cocaine.