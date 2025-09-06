Criminals used encrypted messaging platform to deal drugs - police seize £10k of cocaine, £80k cash, and a gold watch worth £23,500

Two Doncaster men who used an encrypted messaging platform to deal drugs have been put behind bars.

Benjamin Williams and Andrew Bulcroft were both identified as being involved in supplying drugs onto the streets of South Yorkshire following the cracking of a bespoke encrypted global communication service called EncroChat.

The investigation into Williams and Bulcroft – better known as professional boxing trainer Stefy Bull – is one of many which came from Op Venetic - a major National Crime Agency led operation which gathered intelligence and information from EncroChat.

Through studying messages collated through Op Venetic, detectives in the Serious and Organised Crime Unit identified Bulcroft as using the handle 'Yummycub'. This handle was in conversation with other accounts comparing prices and sources of cocaine.

Benjamin Williams and Andrew Bulcroft.

Using messages referencing 'Yummycub's' address, place of work and a damning message wishing 'Yummycub' a happy birthday which was sent on the 48-year-old's birthday, officers identified the user as Bulcroft.

Officers also discovered messages referencing a Mexborough address and a registration plate of a Ford Transit van - both of which were connected to Williams.

On 15 June 2020, a warrant was executed at the 45-year-old's home. An extensive search was carried out by officers and a safe was found hidden under a drain cover, which was beneath a cupboard. Inside the safe was a large over £80,000 in cash, a gold watch worth £23,500 and £10,000 worth of cocaine. An empty EncroChat phone box was also found within Williams' home.

Both men were arrested and subsequently charged with drug offences.

Williams, aged 43, of Church Street, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

Bulcroft, of Crane Moor Close, Doncaster, was found guilty of conspiring to supply cocaine following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in February 2025.

Appearing yesterday (Friday 5 September) at the same court, both men were jailed for 10 years.

Detective Constable James Harding, the officer in charge of the case, said: "We take the supply of drugs very seriously and today's sentencing will help make our local communities a safer place.

"Both Williams and Bulcroft funnelled dangerous drugs onto the streets of South Yorkshire and their respective sentences reflect this.

"Using nicknames on encrypted platforms, the pair probably thought they were untouchable, and I hope these sentences acts as a deterrent to those involved in such crimes."