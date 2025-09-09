A “dangerous” Sheffield man subjected his partner to a savage attack, during which he throttled her, after flouting restraining orders taken out to protect her on at least five occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack carried out by 42-year-old Craig Muric had a “substantial impact” on the complainant - his former partner - and may have serious consequences for her later in life, Sheffield Crown Court was told.

Detailing Muric’s conduct during the assault, prosecutor Anna Chambers told a hearing held on September 9, 2025: “The defendant punched her in the throat, placed his hands around her neck and started to strangle her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack carried out by 42-year-old Craig Muric had a “substantial impact” on the complainant - his former partner - and may have serious consequences for her later in life, Sheffield Crown Court was told | SYP/Adobe

“It was prolonged…it involved her being dragged to the top of the stairs.”

The judge, Recorder Anthony Kelbrick, jailed Muric - also known as “Mucca” and Craig Lee - for 44 months, and told him: “It’s a very serious assault committed against an obviously vulnerable victim.

“The injuries sustained were not of themselves very serious, or did not appear to be, but that may not be the true picture because the effects of strangulation may have life-threatening implications later in life.

“It’s abundantly clear to me that the assault had a substantial impact on your victim, on top of your other criminal behaviour, not specifically prosecuted or sentenced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was read a statement from the complainant’s brother.

In it, he detailed how his sister had gone from being a “young girl, full of life” who wore “beautiful clothes” and make up every day to a shell of the person he knew, and someone who had stopped taking care of herself.

“Craig destroyed her friendships, destroyed her love for life,” he said.

The complainant’s brother said she had previously been someone who worked hard, was financially conscientious, and always ensured that her bills were paid on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after meeting Muric, of no fixed abode, but previously of Chapeltown, Sheffield, the complainant’s brother said she began asking to borrow money, and he subsequently realised it was because “he was taking her money, and refused to work.”

The complainant’s brother also claimed Muric had given her a “replacement for heroin” when she had a toothache and needed pain relief, and encouraged her to continue taking it - resulting in dependency issues.

He also detailed the strength it had taken for the complainant to pursue criminal charges against Muric.

“You said she would never attend court and would drop the charges,” his statement continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You threatened to tie her to a chair and rape her if she didn’t drop them,” he added.

With Muric brought to justice, despite all of the obstacles, the complainant’s brother said he now had reason to believe his sister had a chance of returning to the person he used to know.

“I know she will go back to being a bright, confident woman,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the attack in January 2025, Muric was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and breach of a restraining order.

Commenting on the scale of Muric’s criminal record, Recorder Kelbrick told him: “You have a dreadful record. 32 appearances before this court for 95 offences. And here, you are in front of the Crown Court for breach of a restraining order, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

“All of these offences relate to the same victim, as did many of the convictions you’ve already been sentenced for.

“You’re here due to your continuing campaign of offending against her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Kelbrick said Muric had already been sentenced for five breaches of the restraining order.

Defending, Emma Handley acknowledged Muric’s breaches of the restraining order were “serious,” and that the pre-sentence report prepared on his behalf did not make for happy reading.

Moving to his mitigation, Ms Handley said Muric had endured an “extremely difficult childhood,” during which his father left him at the age of six.

Read More Five burglars jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after their crimes caught up with them

She added that Muric had witnessed domestic abuse “throughout his childhood both towards himself and his mother.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muric, continued Ms Handley, has continued to suffer from mental health problems, as a result of his childhood, has been diagnosed with anti-social personality disorder, and may also be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

She added that Muric, who has spent most of his adult life homeless or sofa surfing, endured further trauma after he witnessed a murder on March 9, 2024, following which he felt unable to come into Sheffield city centre.

Muric has been in custody on remand since his arrest in January, and Ms Handley said he has spent that time “productively,” working to become free of drugs, making contact with the mental health team and signing up to be on the waiting list for counselling.

Ms Handley suggested Recorder Kelbrick may be able to pass a suspended sentence, opting for him to be rehabilitated, and dealt with in the community, instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Kelbrick ignored that submission to send Muric straight to prison.

The judge, Recorder Anthony Kelbrick, jailed Muric - also known as “Mucca” and Craig Lee - for 44 months, and told him: “It’s a very serious assault committed against an obviously vulnerable victim | SYP

He also deemed him to be a “dangerous offender,” and gave him an extended licence period of 12 months - bringing his total sentence to one of 56 months.

“I’ve come to the firm conclusion that you are a dangerous offender, despite your progress on remand, and will remain so,” he said.

Recorder Kelbrick also granted a restraining order, prohibiting Muric from contacting the complainant, which will remain in place indefinitely, or until further order of the court.