Covert investigation secures prison sentence against Doncaster drug dealer who supplied heroin and crack cocaine

A Doncaster man who was caught supplying heroin and crack cocaine at least eight times for a "ring and bring" drugs line has been jailed.

Shazad Khan, aged 48, of Welbeck Road, Bennetthorpe, was charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine following a lengthy investigation by the Operation Dream Alpha team.

Operation Dream Alpha is a covert operation that was set up to tackle Doncaster's illicit drug markets and has so far resulted in over 50 men and women being jailed for over 165 years for drug supply offences in the city.

Khan is the latest to be sentenced as part of the operation, with the 48-year-old dealing drugs for the 'Weasel line', which operated by selling heroin and crack cocaine to drug users in Doncaster.

Shazad Khan.

PC Lee Ashworth, who is part of the Operation Dream Alpha team, which has disrupted over 40 drug lines in Doncaster, said: "The use and supply of illegal drugs, even at a street dealing level, feeds into a wider complex of more serious organised criminality.

"These organised crime gangs are responsible for some of the horrific violence we see on our streets as they vie for power and trade. By taking out the drug dealers, we are able to limit their influence and massively disrupt their operations.

"Khan is just one of many drug dealers we've been able to convict as part of Operation Dream Alpha and more are due to be sentenced this year in court after pleading guilty to drug supply offences.

"This operation has already had a huge impact in removing drug dealers from Doncaster and I hope this latest sentencing sends out another clear message about what will happen to you if you think about dealing drugs in this city."

Khan was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday (17 April).

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please report it on 101 or online through the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Some people may wish to report this type of information anonymously. If so, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure and anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.