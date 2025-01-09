Court round-up: These are the latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court. All addresses are Doncaster unless stated otherwise.

Intelligent Metal Solutions Limited, of Edenthorpe: Being an employer, failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of all your employees in that you failed to complete a suitable and sufficient risk assessment, failed to provide adequate information, training and instruction and failed to take effective measures to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery on a MacIntyre 3025 Baler. Fined £24,000, costs £6665.62.

Vilhelm Virah, aged 41, of Spansyke Street: deposited controlled waste in or on land, namely rear of 45 Spansyke Street, Doncaster, without the authority of a current environmental permit. Community order for an eight week curfew between 8pm and 6am until February 5, of £770.79 costs.

Frank Bratby, aged 58, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe: failed to comply with a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which required you, as a person who was in charge of a dog on land to which the order applied, failed to produce on request an appropriate means to pick up dog faeces. Fined £220, of £126.04 costs.

Trudy Diane Wright, aged 42, of Wharf Road: failed to comply with a PSPO which prohibits any person from loitering near to, touching or nterfering with any parking equipment in the city centre without authorisation. Fined £220, £306.04 costs.

Josef Gorol, aged 69, of Church Way: Assault by beating, without reasonable excuse approached a named woman which you were prohibited from doing so by a restraining order imposed by Sheffield Crown Court on March 23, 2016, and was in Hexthorpe which you were also prohibited from, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months, £88 costs.

Gemma Bermingham, aged 37, of Bernard Road, Edlington: Caused unnecessary suffering to protected animals, namely Malanois

dogs known as Luna and Major, and a black and white bull breed dog known as Rocco by an act, namely failing to provide adequate nutrition for the animal's needs, and did not take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of an animal for which you were responsible, namely ten puppies were met to the extent required by good practice in that you did not meet the puppies need for a suitable environment. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 70 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from keeping a dog for a period of seven years.