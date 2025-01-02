Burglars smashed into HMV in Frenchgate stealing £400 of electrical goods on Boxing Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers in Doncaster city centre arrested two men just minutes after they raided a store and stole over £400 worth of electrical items.

Mark Flynn, aged 42, and Paul Squires, aged 34, used a large black object to smash the front panel of HMV in Frenchgate shortly after 3am on Boxing Day morning (26 December).

They then proceeded to take items, including headphones, speakers and record player lids, from the shop but were arrested just minutes later by two response officers.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Flynn and Squires were quickly apprehended by officers resulting in their arrest, with the pair sentenced less than 24 hours later at court.

"This was after some excellent work at the scene with evidence collated to ensure charges could be brought against them.

"We will not tolerate crime or anti-social behaviour of any nature in Doncaster city centre and we will endeavour to bring those responsible for criminality in the area to justice."

Flynn, of Waverley Avenue, and Squires, of no fixed abode, were charged with burglary and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (27 December) where they pleaded guilty to the offence.

Squires, who was also charged with a separate theft offence from an incident on 20 December which he pleaded guilty to, was given a 14-week prison sentence, with Flynn given a 10-week sentence suspended for 12 months.