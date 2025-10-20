Bareknuckle boxer Brett May remanded after pleading not guilty to blackmail

A bareknuckle boxer from Doncaster has been remanded in custody and is set to go on trial after pleading not guilty to blackmail.

35-year-old Brett May, appeared at York Magistrates Court this morning where he entered his not guilty plea.

He has been remanded in custody until the trial which is set to begin on March 30, 2026.

He was arrested by North Yorkshire Police in Doncaster on September 29 in connection with an ongoing investigation in the Selby area.