Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roads policing officers have topped the leader board regionally for a second year running and nationally for 2025 for their efforts in motorway safety, with over 1,000 South Yorkshire drivers on the motorway network prosecuted for their dangerous actions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During 2024, 48 people sadly lost their lives on the roads of South Yorkshire.

Police are committed to creating safer roads and as part of ongoing work, officers have used the Highways England unmarked HGV cab each time it has become available and at the end of 2024, topped the leader board of northern forces for a second year running and nationally for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using an unmarked HGV cab allows officers to see inside vehicles of a greater height as well as those below them. Two officers staff the cab, one driving and one filming for evidence, with officers in marked vehicles further behind, able to use their lights and sirens to stop drivers identified in committing offences.

South Yorkshire Police top force for crackdown on motorway safety.

During 2024, officers prosecuted 1,128 drivers, taking the lead nationally from Sussex with 882, and regionally by West Yorkshire Police, with 228.

Roads Policing Officer PC Rod McEnery, who organises and leads the use of the HGV cab explains more. He said: “Every time the HGV cab becomes available, we grab the chance to use it; it’s a great asset to our tactics in creating safer roads.

“You can’t measure education or prevention and we’ll never know whether the drivers we have stopped and prosecuted change their behaviour, but we like to think next time they are driving in an illegal and dangerous way, they think about other people and the fact they could kill themselves or an innocent person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The HGV allows us to see inside lorries and larger vehicles, and during my time leading this operation, I have seen some shocking driving, driving that could kill you, kill your family, your friends, or mine.

“I have witnessed drivers with no hands on the wheel trimming their beards, watching TV, steering their vehicles with their knees and on their mobile phones.

“We are often met with criticism, saying we are targeting lorry drivers, but it must be acknowledged that these vehicles pose a greater danger with their size and weight. Drivers of these vehicles must accept that responsibly and not pose further risks with dangerous behaviour.

“It’s not just those in larger vehicles that we prosecute, the cab also provides a vantage point into cars and those drivers who think they won’t be caught hiding their mobile phone on their lap or down the side of their door, can clearly be seen.

“All these acts can kill. Everyone has a part to play in keeping our roads safe. Give the road your full attention.”