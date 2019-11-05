Courteeners announce special one-off pre-Christmas concert in Sheffield

The indie rockers will play the city’s O2 Academy on November 26 with a follow up show at Carlisle’s Sands Centre the following day.

The concerts are warm up shows for the band’s previously announced arena dates at London Olympia on November 30 and Manchester Arena on December 14.

The Courteeners

The band’s long awaited sixth album More. Again. Forever. is due for release on 17 January 2020 and is available to pre order now.

The album follows 2016’s gold selling album ‘Mapping The Rendezvous’ and the band’s biggest ever headline show at Manchester’s Heaton Park this summer — a show that sold out all 50,000 tickets in just three hours.

The band’s most confident and consistent record to date, ‘More. Again. Forever.’ features ten new tracks that are guaranteed to cement their place as one of the country’s biggest and best-loved bands.

Two tracks from the album - ‘Heavy Jacket’ and the title track - are available digitally now.