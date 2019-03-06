A Doncaster village pub will be able to keep their beer garden marquee on strict conditions despite resident’s objections.

The Harvey Arms, on Old Bawtry Road, Finningley will be able to keep their nine metre wide 15 metre long aluminium framed marquee to be used as function space for weddings, wakes, birthdays and other events

The application has received 15 objections – three of those live in properties directly along the boundary line to the pub.

Finningley councillors Steve Cox and Richard Allan Jones also spoken against the plans. Many objections were around noise levels to nearby properties.

One objector said the pub had failed to comply with licensing conditions and one marquee event led to a fight in the car park.

Enviromental officer Gavin Levett proposed that only recorded amplified music should be permitted within the approved development and that live music is ‘not permitted at any time’.

He added that noise should not exceed 60 decibels over a 15 minute period one metre from the boundary and a noise limiting device should be installed.

Mr Levett also recommended that the pub hold no more than 10 in a calendar year.

Officers recommended councillors on the planning committee approve the plans for a 12-month period.

The pub will have to apply again after that period.

Coun Steve Cox who spoke against the application said: “I find it quite odd that we’re debating planning permission for a tent.

“It doesn’t fit within the conservation area. It’s good for business I get that but it’s too close to resident’s homes.”

A representative from the Harvey Arms pub said the marquee is ‘critical’ for trade and contributed positively to the local economy.

They also said ‘lessons had been learned’ from events already held with the marquee and said they had ‘no objections to the conditions planning officers were suggesting.

But objector and neighbour Stephen Paramore said the pub had been in breach of its licensing agreement in regards to the marquee already and asked the committee to throw out the application.

“At best, they’ve been cavalier in their approach and at worst, they’ve shown wilful disregard for neighbours.

“It is accepted by all that noise levels were too high in 2018 and they could be heard in some occasions by houses throughout the village even when all doors and windows were closed.

“Another condition said there should be no recycling of bottles between 11pm and 8am – from the written objections that condition has been regularly breached.

“There have been further nuisances been caused by the marquee, with fighting in the public house car park of people leaving an event at the pub.”

Councillors granted the application on the basis the pub holds no more than 10 pre-planned events a year, doesn’t hold live music and notifies ward councillors and the parish council of any event with a minimum of two weeks notice.