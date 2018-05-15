Councillors approve plan for Doncaster pub to sell alcohol from external barn

A plan for a Doncaster pub to sell alcohol from a external barn has been approved after objections from residents and councillors were withdrawn.

Owners of the Harvey Arms on Bawtry Road in Finningley, originally wanted to extend opening hours from 11pm to 12.30am from Sunday to Wednesdays and have extra dance performances.

But after a discussion between the pub and their legal representatives, they withdrew the plan to extend the hours they would sell alcohol from.

Pub bosses plan to use the external barn for private functions like wedding and christening parties.

The pub is planning to open earlier from 8am and sell breakfasts and hot drinks. The time they start to sell alcohol has not changed.

Councillors on Doncaster Council's licensing committee approved the amendment.

One resident who originally objected later responded to the pub’s legal team and said he ‘didn’t have a problem’ with the amended licence but didn't formally withdraw his objection.

Finningley councillor Steve Cox also withdrew his objection after seeing the amended plan. He said: "We want to show this process is clear and transparent."

George Domleo, a solicitor on behalf of the applicant, said the pub would be imposing a number of conditions to keep any disruption to a minimum.

One of the conditions includes staff regularly monitoring and recording noise levels with a device to measure decibels.

Pub landlady Sandy Kennedy said they had been in discussions with the noise nuisance team at Doncaster Council to acquire such a device.

Another condition will be to display signs urging customers to leave the premises quietly.

Addressing the committee, Mr Domleo on behalf of the applicant, said: “The establishment is a community-led pub working for the local community. They’ve recently brought back a Maypole event and helped raised money for charity.

“We don’t want to cause problems with residents in the area, we want them to come in as customers and enjoy the pub in a pleasant and safe environment."