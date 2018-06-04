Council to spend £400,000 on resurfacing footpaths after hefty compensation payouts in Doncaster parks

Doncaster Council will spend nearly £400,000 upgrading footpaths in parks across the borough after paying out over £50,000 in personal injury claims.

Documents show the local authority shelled out £51,000 from four separate claims where residents were injured on unsafe footpaths in town parks over the last four years.

Resurfacing work will begin in 11 parks on footpaths described as being in a 'very poor' condition.

Hexthorpe Park on Green Field Lane is to get the lion's share of the money receiving £188,000 while Elmfield Park in Hyde Park will get £88,000 for repair work.

Adwick Park will be handed £36,000, Haslam Park in Bessacarr £25,000, Warmsworth Park £14,000 and Sandall Park in Wheatley Hills £11,000.

Crookhill Park in Conisbrough has received £7,800, Clayton Park in Mexborough £6,600, Tithes Lane Open Space in Tickhill £5,600, Westfield Park in Balby £3,000 and Cantley Park will get £1,200.

A report seen by councillors revealed an an unsuccessful funding bid for footpath repair work was made to the Big Lottery fund during Summer 2016.

The council also looked to access any Section 106 cash to fund the projects but this was also unsuccessful. S106 money is cash put aside for community projects by a developer in return their application approval.

Lisa Carter, an officer in the regeneration and environment department at Doncaster Council, said: "This successful capital bid was approved by Full Council for delivery during 18/19 to fund the essential resurfacing works at 11 of the Doncaster’s Parks and Open Spaces.

"The current condition of these footpaths is very poor with only urgent reactive patching works being carried out as and when needed, to keep these areas as safe and accessible as possible.

"Over the last five years the council has paid out over £51k in four public liability claims in parks and open spaces. The council has a duty of care to all of the users at these sites."