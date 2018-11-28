Council to offer free parking in these Doncaster town centre locations during Christmas period

Doncaster Council is set to offer free town centre parking during certain times of day through the Christmas period.

Motorists will be able to park free of charge after 2pm in three car parks.

The free parking will be available at Markets car park, St George’s car park and Colonnades car park.

The period will run from Saturday, December 1 to Friday, January 4.

Residents will also be able to park for free every Saturday at the Chappell Drive car park through December.

The move comes as council bosses want to encourage more people to shop in the town centre and buy local.