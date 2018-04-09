Council leader welcomes additional flights from Humberside Airport to Bulgaria

The leader of North Lincolnshire Council has welcomed the announcement of extra summer flights from Humberside Airport to Bulgaria.

New for the summer 2019 season, Balkan Holidays will increase frequency by introducing a second weekly service from Humberside Airport to Bourgas in Bulgaria.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council said: ““I welcome this latest development. I am keen to see more flights, giving customers greater choice and flexibility on when and where they go. This is great news and demonstrates a firm commitment by Balkan Holidays to invest in Humberside Airport. Bulgaria is a great place to visit and I welcome more visitors to North Lincolnshire.”

Bourgas is the gateway to the Southern resorts on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, which is a popular destination for holidaymakers and sun worshipers, particularly with its most famous resort, Sunny Beach.

Balkan Holidays is one of the leading specialists for holidays to Bulgaria and has been operating a summer programme between Humberside Airport and Bulgaria since 2003.

The new twice weekly flights will launch on Sunday May 19 2019 with flights also departing on Thursdays, offering 7, 10, 11 and 14 night holidays.

Sunday flights will depart Humberside at 8.30am arriving in Bourgas at 1.50pm local time. Thursday flights will depart Humberside at 9am, landing in Bourgas at 2.20pm local time.

Deborah Zost, Humberside Airport’s Managing Director, said: “We’re delighted with the news that Balkan Holidays will increase flights to twice weekly from Humberside Airport, which not only gives local holidaymakers a greater choice of flights, but also varied options for their period of stay in Bulgaria. This latest development demonstrates Balkan’s continued commitment to its Humberside Airport services and the demand they anticipate from east Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.”

Chris Rand, Sales and Marketing Manager at Balkan Holidays, said: “Our holidays to Bulgaria, with their mix of high quality and low prices, have proved to be so popular from Humberside over the last few years it was only natural to add an extra flight for summer 2019. Our customers can choose from a variety of holiday durations which makes our holidays even more popular.”

n Flights and full package holidays are bookable on the Balkan Holidays website, Humberside Airport Travel Shop on 01652 682000 or your local travel agent.