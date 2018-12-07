Council in ‘final negotiations’ to begin delayed £16 million Doncaster Unity infrastructure project

The expected start date for a huge Doncaster infrastructure project is now not expected to begin until 2019.

The DN7 Unity project - given planning permission in March 2017 - includes a new link-road from junction five of the M18 to Waggons Way in Hatfield along with 3,100 new home creating 7,000 jobs.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones and cabinet colleagues signed off the ambitious project which will see land neighbouring Stainforth, Hatfield and Dunscroft opened up for development triggering a 'potential inward investment of £800 million'.

The initial construction was due to begin later that year but the project has been hit by ‘non-engineering issues’.

Regeneration and environment boss Peter Dale briefly updated councillors on the project at a scrutiny meeting on Thursday.

The meeting heard officers overseeing the project are confident the development will begin by ‘March 2019’ and said bosses were in ‘final negotiations’ with land owners.

The wider project will also include 180 acres of commercial space for manufacturing, a 650 megawatt power station and a new materials recycling facility.

A report published by the council in August said Network Rail and developer Waystone were initially in deadlock over the construction of a new road bridge over the railway.

A spokesman for Doncaster Council said at the time those issued had been ironed out and hoped the project would begin by December.

The total cost of the project is about £15.9 million. Sheffield City Region is contributing the majority at nearly £11.2 million, £3.5 million from developer Waystone and around £1.3 million from Doncaster Council.

Addressing councillors, Mr Dale said: “We are in the final negotiations with landholders on that site and we are confident we can commence in March 2019.

“This is in the time frames we have agreed with the Sheffield City Region.”