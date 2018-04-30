Council carry out £15K work to fix an 'inadequate' Doncaster children's centre canopy

Council bosses have spent £15,500 on fixing an unsafe canopy at a Doncaster children's centre.

The structure at Thorne Children's Centre on Field Side was described by a council engineer as 'inadequate from a health and safety perspective'.

The canopy, which was demolished and rebuilt, was of a lightweight aluminium construction supporting polycarbonate sheeting with 'relatively slender' posts.

The rails are said to be screw fixed to the top of the posts. The report seen by officers said an end cap is missing and exposed screw fixing can be 'seen to have failed, probably in part to poor installation'.

The money came from the council's Retained Buildings Improvement Works budget.

The building is currently licenced to Thorne Green Top Primary pending completion of a service level agreement and lease which will allow the school to use it on a more forlonger term basis.

Doncaster Council officer Gill Fairbrother, working within the regeneration and environment team, said: "The greatest risk attached to not taking this decision is that in severe weather the canopy might fail which could lead to a serious incident at the premises, potentially involving children/young people

"Work undertaken by the council’s construction services team has identified the replacement of the inadequate canopy to be the most cost effective and sustainable solution in the long term. It is recommended that this work be progressed as a priority - the council has a duty of care to its tenants."

The decision was made in December 2017 and was made public on April 20.