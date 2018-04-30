Could you bucket rattle for Team Verrico?

Isle charity Team Verrico has made a plea for volunteers to support a one off bucket rattle on Saturday, May 5, at Glanford Park - home of Scunthorpe United.

Paul Verrico, who founded the charity, before his wife Anna passed away from cancer, with the aim of researching and funding new treatments, said: “The charity has an ongoing relationship with Scunthorpe United. We hold season tickets. Anna led the team out just three days before she died in 2013. The ‘Scunny Bunny’ Glyn Sparks has raised over £10,000 for the cause. Iron chairman Peter Swann has personally donated thousands to our efforts, keeping a promise he made to Anna.”

With two games to go in the League One season, the Iron have their destiny firmly in their own hands - a play off place is there for the taking and the final home game against Bradford on Saturday will likely determine their fate. A bumper crowd is expected.

Separately, next Wednesday, May 9, at Birch Park, the home of Bottesford Town FC, the charity’s fundraiser of the year, Glyn Sparks, has organised a Scunthorpe United legends game with Team Verrico versus Prostate Cancer UK.

Iron club secretary Adam Grice, an epic charity fundraiser on his own right for Prostate Cancer UK, having cycled thousands of miles for the cause is captaining the ‘away’ side and said: “Next Wednesday night’s charity game down at Bottesford Town will be a fantastic event as they always are. Prostate Cancer UK is joining forces with Team Verrico for a one off special charity game which aims to well and truly bring the full time whistle on cancers.

“Having previously represented the Iron on the last three Football to Amsterdam journeys I am turning my attention to two different challenges to fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK. Firstly I am riding in the RideLondon 100 on July 29 which covers much of the London 2012 Olympic Road race, before I head to Newcastle in September to run my first ever half marathon.

“I have known Paul since my first week as a full time employee at Scunthorpe United and it is a pleasure to join forces with Paul and Glyn. I had the privilege of helping fulfil a dream and helped Anna lead the team out against Accrington Stanley back in November 2013 just days before the Ccub was saddened as the news reached us of her passing.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at Birch Park on Wednesday to show your support for two great charities.”

Entrance is just £1 to the Legends game and kick off is at 6.30pm.

Anyone that can bucket rattle is asked to email eamverrico@gmail.com