Corrupt doctor struck off for claiming £50,000 for hours he didn't work
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
NHS consultant Dr Uzair Irshad, 38, altered timesheets to fraudulently boost his pay, claimed money for working when he was actually on holiday and forged the signatures of two colleagues, a misconduct hearing was told.
The locum dermatology consultant fiddled his pay while working at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust between February 2019 and December 2020, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal was told.
The fraud involved a 'significant and substantial sum' and although the total sum was not revealed in the tribunal's decision, records of altered timesheets indicate it was around £50,000, based on normal NHS hourly rates.
Dr Irshad admitted 25 counts of dishonesty at the start of the tribunal in Manchester earlier this month.
Striking him off, chairman Paul Moulder said the misconduct was 'fundamentally incompatible' with continued registration as a medical practitioner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.