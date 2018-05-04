Cor de Yorkshire! Barnsley woman paints bike on bare BOOBS to show support for race

A South Yorkshire cycling fan came up with a wheely cheeky way to show her support for the Tour de Yorkshire - by painting her bare boobs to look like a bike!

Catherine Higgins decided on the saucy tribute ahead of the cycle race whizzing through her home town of Barnsley earlier today.

And although she didn't show off her colourfully decorated 40EE bust on the streets of Hoyland where she lives and where dozens of the world's top cyclists raced by this morning, she did share the fun snap on Facebook.

She said: "I wanted to show people you can get involved in any shape or form. I just wanted to liven it up with something a bit different."

So Catherine, 51, stripped down to her waist, grabbed a set of face paints and a mirror and set to work.

She said: "I did it myself and it was quite hard. I wish I had had someone else to help me."

Catherine spent fifteen minutes daubing her boobs with blue and yellow paint - using her breasts to represent bike wheels - complete with spokes eminating from her nipples.

She then added the finishing touches to her creation by adding the frame and saddle with black paint.

And as soon as she'd completed her unique design, she shared her handiwork with Facebook.

She said: "The reaction has been out of this world

"I'm always up for a laugh. I might do something for the Royal Wedding next."