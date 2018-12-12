Conversion of historic Doncaster pub into bedsits deferred by councillors 

A plan to turn the ground floor of a historic Doncaster pub into bedsits has been put on hold by councillors.

Plans were submitted to convert the remaining floor of the Horse & Jockey on St Sepulchre Gate West, in the town centre into six bedsits.

Objections were raised from union Unison whose offices reside next to the pub. They said residents of bedsits on the upper floor of the building are causing anti-social behaviour and creating a problem with litter.

But in an unusual move, planning enforcement officer Don Sorsby publicly objected to case officer Elizabeth Maw’s decision to recommend councillors sign off the development.

Coun Dave Shaw raised concerns that the windows did not open properly and requested to defer the decision for a site visit.

“What we have here is a landlord who is clearly not engaging as much as he should and residents suffering anti-social behaviour which is less than acceptable.”

Mr Sorsby, who is also Unison representative with offices directly next door to the pub, said the development will ‘exacerbate’ problems with current residents who ‘throw rubbish out of windows’.

Doncaster Unison has also provided a formal objection and said the rubbish being "thrown onto their land" had led to a ‘growing problem with rat infestation’ in the area.

The council also received comments from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) which highlighted the pub’s historical importance to the area and urged any development by SKS Properties to keep key characteristics.

CAMRA also noted the pub was listed in its ‘best surviving historic public houses in Yorkshire’ back in 2011.

The bedrooms all have en-suite bathrooms and a communal kitchen is also included in the wider plans.

Planning case officer Elizabeth Maw said: “The proposed change of use of the ground floor will provide low cost accommodation in a vacant building close to the town centre.

“It is acknowledged there are existing issues but this application has been amended to prevent those issues worsening.

“There is no material impact to the external appearance of the building. The proposal is therefore recommended for approval.”

Councillors are set to visit the site on Friday, January 5 before making a decision on Tuesday, January 9.