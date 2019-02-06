A controversial plan to convert a former newsagents in a Doncaster village into an Indian takeaway has been narrowly approved despite objections from residents.

Applicant Tirath Singh Powar submitted a change of use application to convert the former High Street News on High Street, Carcroft, into a fast-food outlet.

But Doncaster Council has received a 14-name petition along with three written objections to the proposals.

Council planning officers recommended members of the planning committee approve the application.

But residents have raised concerns around litter, noise, smell and extra traffic.

The owner of a chip shop close to the unit has also raised concerns he may be put out of business if the application is approved. Planning officers stated in a report seen by councillors this cannot be taken into consideration as it ‘isn’t a planning matter’.

Officers working in Public Health have also opposed the application as any change would mean three of the eight shops along High Street would be fast-food takeaways.

In a report sent to the planning department, Public Health said the conversion could impact on obesity levels in the area. Statistics show only ‘19.6 per cent of adults in Carcroft eat healthily’.

Carcroft Coun David Hughes raised concerns about the effect on residents, the situation with parking and keeping with the street scene.

Planning officer Alicia Murray said: Public Health will blanket object to any hot food takeaway no matter where it is because it does contribute to obesity levels.

“However, the population size of Carcroft compared to the national average of the number of hot food takeaways actually found the area is under prescribed which is why we’ve recommended approval.

“There are residential properties above but subject to a series of conditions with the details of the ventilation system and sound installation to that flat above that there isn’t any significant harm to neighbouring residents.

“Highways and Environmental Health have not objected to this application – it’s already a commercial unit.”

Coun Dave Shaw said: “It’s a quirk that we’ve got to this point where we have an over proliferation and an obesity epidemic and that is being used as a benchmark as to why another community hasn’t got enough.

“That is such a perversion, it’s absolutely incredible.”

Councillors voted five in favour and five against. Planning chair Coun Iris Beech had the casting vote and approved the application.