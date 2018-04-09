'Controlling' Doncaster man jailed for beating girlfriend and attacking good samaritans who came to her aid

A 'controlling' Doncaster man beat his girlfriend in the street, before attacking two members of the public who came to her aid, a court heard.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, Daniel Lang, aged 24, was jailed for three years for one count of controlling and coercive behaviour, one count of grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court was told how Lang's campaign of controlling behaviour towards his girlfriend began after the couple lost a baby girl in January last year.

It began by him reading things on her phone and checking her Facebook messages and ended with regular drink-fueled attacks in which he would 'punch, kick and rag her about', said Christopher Dunn, prosecuting.

He added: "He didn't exactly stop her from going out, but the consequences if she did go out were such that it was simply wasn't worth it. She stopped going out with friends, she stopped even going to the shop."

The months of abusive behaviour came to a head on the evening of August 4 last year, when Lang began beating his girlfriend in the street after the pair were ejected from the Black Bull pub in Doncaster town centre and began arguing.

Following this, Lang, of King's Crescent, Edlington punched a woman who followed the couple down the street after she became concerned about the young woman's welfare.

Mr Dunn said: "As she got around the corner punched her in the face, his fist connected with her temple and knocked her unconscious."

The woman was left with a four-inch cut to her head, which needed to be glued.

Then, in a separate incident, two men who saw Lang punching and kicking his girlfriend after he had thrown her to the floor, called the police for help.

One of the men was concerned that the police would not arrive in time and so attempted to intervene himself, the court heard.

"He challenged the defendant who immediately punched him to the face, causing him to fall to his knees," said Mr Dunn.

The man sustained a fractured cheek bone in the attack.

He was arrested by police shortly after.

Lang pleaded guilty to the three offences prior to Monday's sentencing.

Gul Nawaz Hussain QC, defending, said: "The defendant is ashamed of his behaviour, but found it difficult with the loss of his daughter."

He added: "He vented his anger and frustration when he should have been looking to her for solace and comfort, and should have been offering the same thing to her."

In addition to his custodial sentence, Recorder Davies also made Lang the subject of a five-year restraining order which prevents him from contacting his former girlfriend during that time.