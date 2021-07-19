Face coverings are no longer compulsory in indoor settings from today – dubbed Freedom Day – as the Government lifts all remaning coronavirus restrictions.

But many transport operators, shops and businesses are to continue asking people to wear masks and Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trrust, which owns and operates the town’s leisure centres, has announced it will follow suit.

A spokesman said: “Following the news that England will move into step four in the roadmap out of lockdown, we are making a number of changes across our DCLT venues.

People will be continue to ask to wear masks inside Doncaster's leisure centres., including The Dome.

“While this is a positive step and marks a move towards normality for us all, it is important to remember not everyone will be comfortable with restrictions easing, so we are asking all of our customers and staff to please be kind and patient with others, and to respect the personal space of those around them at all times.

“Regular cleaning and sanitisation will of course continue across all areas and all sanitisation stations must remain in place and be adequately stocked.

“We are asking our staff and customers to continue to wear a face mask if they can.

"We know that some of you will choose not to, and that is your decision to make, we’re just asking that, given the high rates of infection in Doncaster at the moment, you consider wearing them as you move around our venues.

“Your health and wellbeing remains our top priority.

"On behalf of everyone at DCLT, we would like to thank everyone for their support and loyalty throughout such a challenging time.

"We look forward to seeing you at our venues soon.”

Below is a summary of the main changes that will be in place across sites from Monday 19 July

Fitness

Gyms will be open from 6am – 10pm Monday to Friday and 7am – 7pm at weekends.

Gyms will return to open access for members - this means you no longer need to pre-book, instead you will be able to simply turn up and swipe your membership card.

There will be more availability in Fitness Classes and these will remain bookable online.

Changing rooms will reopen, along with sauna and steam rooms;

Casual users can return too, by booking online.

Swimming

Changing rooms will be fully open, including shower facilities.

There is no longer a requirement to arrive ‘swim ready’, although you are still welcome to do so if you wish.

Building flow

The one-way systems will no longer be in place.