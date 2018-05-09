Construction start date set for new homes on site of former Doncaster club

A construction date has been set for new homes on the site of a former Doncaster club.

Westleigh Homes has been given permission to build 23 homes and associated parking on the now demolished Westminster Club on Westminster Crescent in Intake.

The scheme will consist of 23 homes - 14 properties with two-bedrooms and nine with three-bedrooms. They're due to be let as out as 'affordable rent' properties.

The plans were granted subject to a number of conditions and directives which the applicant has been working to resolve.

Plans include moving a bus stop on Westminster Crescent to make way for an access road.

The developer wants to begin the build on June 11 and is expected to be finished on August 19.

Once built, the properties will be handed over to South Yorkshire Housing Association (SYHA) and will become part of their 'affordable housing stock'.