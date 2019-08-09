"Conned!" Doncaster man's upset as Costa shrinks cup sizes but puts up prices
A Doncaster coffee lover has hit out at Costa Coffee after it was revealed that the firm has shrunk the size of its cups – while putting up prices.
The Sun has announced that Costa has renamed the sizes of its cups – but the move has not gone down well with customers.
According to the newspaper, customers ordering their usual coffee get as much as a third less – with the cost of drinks going up by 10p.
Its old “small” cup, 12 fluid ounces (fl oz), is now being called “medium”, the old “medium”, 16 fl oz, is now the “large” and the old large, 20 fl oz, is “extra large”.
The cafe giant is also introducing a tiny new “small” cup which contains just 8 fl oz of drink - a third less than the old “small” option.
And marketing consultant Jim Connolly, 53, from Doncaster, was shocked at the size of the new small coffee on trial at his local branch.
He told The Sun: “It was this tiny kiddy-size cup. The funny thing was they hadn’t downsized the saucer - it was just a normal one with a little cup sliding around on it. It looked bizarre.
“The thing that got me is that they haven’t just put the prices up transparently but they’ve also done it covertly by adjusting the measures. They could have just introduced an extra small option rather than renaming all the sizes. People won’t like the lack of transparency and they won’t fall for it. It makes them feel conned.”
The firm has more than 1,500 branches in the UK, a further 900 overseas and worldwide sales hit £1 billion in 2013,
Costa said: “Following customer feedback we are trialling some new cup sizes in selected stores.”