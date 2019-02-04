Concert to be held in remembrance of accomplished Doncaster conductor

A concert paying tribute to the life of a well-known local conductor is set to take place in Doncaster

The world famous Black Dyke Band will play a special concert at Doncaster Minster in remembrance of Haydn Griffiths MBE, founder of the Armthorpe Elmfield Band, who died last year aged 91.

Mr Griffiths was well-known for his passion for inspiring young people to become involved in music and is remembered for his contributions to the community.

He began playing the cornet at a young age and had joined his first band, the Markham Main Colliery Band, by the age of seven.

He went on to achieve numerous musical successes, seeing the Markham Main Colliery band to many National Championships as their Musical Director, before establishing the Armthorpe Elmfield band in 1964.

Thanks to Mr Griffiths continued dedication, the ensemble went from humble beginnings as a high school band to a professional outfit that won awards and travelled the country.

In 2002, he was awarded the MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for services to the Armthorpe Elmfield band and the community in Doncaster.

The Black Dyke Band offered to play the concert to help raise funds after the group lost their band room.

Money raised from the concert will go toward band developments.

The event will be held at Doncaster Minster on 23 February at 6pm and tickets are available to buy from Doncaster Minster or via email at armthorpeelmfieldband@gmail.com.