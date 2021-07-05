Concerns raised after trio of young children spotted smoking cannabis in Doncaster park

The group were spotted taking the drug while fishing at Sandall Park over the weekend.

A spokesman for the Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which helps look after and maintain the park, said that the incident had been reported to the authorities amid fears the youngsters are being groomed for ‘bigger things.’

It said: “Concern has been raised about three young lads, no more than 12 years, who were fishing and smoking cannabis.

Youngsters were spotted smoking cannabis in Sandall Park.

“This is extremely worrying - firstly that they are smoking cannabis, secondly who are they getting it from, and thirdly are they being groomed for bigger things?

“We are not making judgement calls.

"We are concerned for the welfare of the young lads.

"The authorities are aware.”