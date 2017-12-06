Concerns over Doncaster road's closure for the second time in month due to safety concerns

Concerns have been raised after a major Doncaster road was closed to traffic for safety reasons for a second time in a month.

Doncaster Council issued an emergency road closure notice for the stretch between West End Road in Rossington and the iPort junction near Great Yiorkhire Way on Tuesday due to a "series of loss of control incidents caused by contaminated road surface".

It could see the road closed until after Christmas.

The road was shut from 10.30am on Tuesday, and the notice which authorises the closure says it could be closed for up to 21 days.

The closure notice states its effect will be: "To close that section of West End Lane, at a point immediately west of the junction with Bankwood Crescent in a westerly direction to its junction with the roundabout located at a point 283 metres south of the junction with the A6182 Great Yorkshire Way.

"These urgent works are required to cleanse the highway following a further series of loss of control incidents by vehicles, followed by other remedial works and testing."

It is understood Rossington Parish Council raised fresh concerns over the road surface with Doncaster Council after after another accident on the road on Saturday.

Rossington Parish Council chairman Coun Ali Harper was concerned that the road was closed again so soon, but felt it was right to close it for public safety.

She said: "I am concerned about the road, but the closure needs to be done. I know it is going to be inconvenient for people, especially at this time of year with Christmas on the way, but I don't want to see any fatalities because of the road condition as it was. There is a saying 'better late in this world than early in the next' and it is appropriate here.

"I think the problem with the surface needs further investigating and a solution needs to be found."

Traffic will be diverted along West End Lane, Great Yorkshire Way, Sheep’s Bridge Lane, Station Road and West End Lane.

The same section of road which runs between West End Road and Great Yorkshire Way was closed for three days last month, with local residents reporting that a lorry had skidded on the surface and blocked the route.

Lee Garrett, Head of Highway Infrastructure for Doncaster Council, said: “We have had to take immediate action to close West End Lane and carry out investigations of the road and any necessary remedial works. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause drivers but we need to ensure the safety of all road users.”

A spokesman for Harworth Estates, which is developing the former pit site, said they were supporting both the Police and Doncaster Council in making the public highway as safe as possible. and had very strict regulations governing the nature of vehicle movements from its development sites