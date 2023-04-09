Concerns growing as police launch hunt for 84-year-old missing in Doncaster

The woman, who has been named only as Winifred by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen at around 4.30pm on Friday at her home address in the Balby area, and is believed to have left her home at some point between then and 10am Saturday.

A hunt for her is under way and the public have been urged to get in touch with information.

Winifred frequents the city centre, and has links to the Woodlands and Balby areas, police said.

Police are hunting for missing Winifred.

It is thought that Winifred may be wearing a green coat, carrying a green handbag and possibly walking with a trolley bag.