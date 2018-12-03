Concern over plans for new travellers’ site near Doncaster

Isle residents have held a meeting to air their concerns about a potential new travellers’ site near West Stockwith.

A planning application for 20 pitches for travellers to use, on the site of Fourways Fishery in Gunthorpe, sparked a public meeting in Owston Ferry, at which around 100 local people shared their views about the proposal.

The planning application to North Lincolnshire Council by Ian Ball of Fourways Fishery follows another application for 10 wooden lodges on the site that was turned down by planners, and has subsequently gone to appeal.

Ward representative Coun David Rose said: “There is a fair bit of public concern about this application and some strong feeling against the proposal.

“We are not aware of a demand for traveller sites in North Linconshire. In this area there is one in Brigg and some in Doncaster.

“But the main issue of concern is in planning, with the means of access not being suitable for a large number of vehicles, and the site’s proximity to an isolated village, within what is otherwise open countryside.

“Other fears are that there are not the services or facilities in the area for such an influx of people, and the possibility of flooding may make the site unsuitable too.

“Traveller sites need to be in the right places. We as ward councillors have written to residents to make sure they know about the proposal, and they have until December 13 to submit views to the council.”

It is expected that the planning application will go before the North Lincolnshire Council planning committee in the New Year.

The Bells attempted to contact Mr Ball several times for comment about the current application but he did not respond before we went to press.