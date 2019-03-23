Concern grows for missing South Yorkshire woman

Concern is growing for a South Yorkshire woman who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Laura Taylor, aged 27, who is from the Barnby Dun area, was last seen at around 5.25pm on Wednesday, March 20.

Laura Taylor

She was reported missing the following day after she didn’t come home.

Police say concerns are now growing for Laura’s welfare and officers want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to her.

Laura was last seen wearing light blue jeans, chunky black ankle boots, a black cropped top and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Officers say she also has links to the Rotherham area.

If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 511 of 21 March 2019.