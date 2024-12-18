A search has been mounted to find a missing Doncaster pensioner who was last seen wearing a Christmas jumper, as officers become increasingly concerned for his welfare.

69-year-old John was reported missing today (Wednesday, December 18, 2024), and police are now appealing for the public’s help to find him.

Speaking this evening, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He is believed to have left his home yesterday (December 17) afternoon at 1.54pm and has been seen on CCTV in Doncaster town centre.

“He was last seen on Netherhall Road at 3.56pm yesterday (17 December).

“He is described as a white man of medium build, 5ft 7in tall, with short facial hair and glasses. He is believed to be wearing a blue Christmas style jumper, light coloured trousers and black shoes.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for John's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

You can also contact the force by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 378 of December 18, 2024 when you get in touch.

Always call 999 in an emergency.